LAKE MILLS — Each year the Lake Mills Rotary Club honors seniors as Student Rotarians. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month. Students may also be asked to participate in several of the Rotary service club activities throughout the year.
Named as this month’s Rotary students are Joshua Bittorf of Lakeside Lutheran High School, along with Meghann Christian and Cooper Sigmund of Lake Mills High School.
Bittorf is the son of Philip and Sandra Bittorf of Waterloo. He has a multitude of hobbies that include hunting, reading, biking, water-skiing, and fishing. During his free time, he loves to be outdoors, whether it’s at the lake, in the woods, traveling, or sitting by a bonfire.
While at Lakeside, Bittorf has participated in a number of extra curricular activities. For all four years, he has participated in soccer, golf, and bowling. He is also a member of the STEM Club and National Honor Society. He has also participated as mainly a sportswriter for the weekly student newspaper. It is his fourth year playing trumpet in band and third year participating in the Wisconsin School Music Association solo/ensemble contests. From Michigan to St. Louis, he has participated in several Warrior Marching Band tours.
Bittorf feels that it’s important to help and support others and give back to the community. He does this by volunteering at Twice Is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, where he helps stock shelves, sort items, and move boxes. He has also participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program to help pick up trash on State Highway 18 outside Jefferson.
Bittorf is able to uniquely express his faith by helping his congregation start a new church in Deerfield. He has set up for services and canvassed neighborhoods. He has also helped in his own congregation by ushering, playing trumpet, and singing for church services.
In the future, Bittorf plans to continue schooling and major in mechanical or electrical engineering, or actuarial science.
Christian is the daughter of Matt and Jenn Christian. She enjoys traveling and loves spending as much time as she can in Colorado.
She works at Ava’s Boutique in Watertown, with the Lake Mills Rec Department in the Before and After School Program, and during the summer at Woodland Beach Resort.
During high school she participated in cross country, basketball, track and field and is an Interact member, serving as director her senior year.
She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she sells Christmas trees to raise money for the Lake Mills food pantry. She also volunteers with Vacation Bible School.
After high school, she would like to be accepted into the United States Air Force for a career path in the armed forces.
Sigmund enjoys hunting, fishing, reading, writing books and playing guitar. He has six brothers and sisters.
In high school, he served as president of Be the Change, staff volunteer at Lake Geneva Youth Camp and served as a teen leader in his youth group at Real Hope Community Church.
As president of Be the Change, Sigmund assisted with projects for the school and community.
After high school, Sigmund would like to take a gap year at a Christian camp and then go to college and work in ministry and as a writer.
