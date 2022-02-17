Mark Groose

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors’ District 10, currently represented by Lloyd Zastrow, will see Mark Groose and Brian Derge vying for the position in the April 5 general election.

The two advance after Tuesday’s primary eliminated Michael Herro.

District 10 encompasses Wards 1 and 3 in the Town of Concord, and Wards 3 and 4 in the Town of Ixonia.

Zastrow filed notification of his non-candidacy Dec. 10, 2021.

Registered voters numbered 12,604 in Jefferson County Tuesday, while ballots cast totaled 1,742.

Groose garnered 79 votes, while Derge had 48 and Herro, 34.

