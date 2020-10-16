JEFFERSON — Sometimes a college education just isn't enough. Even with extensive training and student teacher experience, educators often feel overwhelmed in their first year of teaching, reflected in high rates of staff turnover.
However, if paired with experienced mentors with a lot of teaching experience, that turnover rate drops.
That's why the School District of Jefferson has employed a mentor program for some time.
Two years ago, the district shifted to a stronger mentor program through the New Teacher Program, in cooperation with Cooperative Educational Service Agency II, and has seen excellent results, said Karissa Paar, a kindergarten teacher at East Elementary School and one of the trained mentors with the program. She described the New Teacher Program as upholding the "gold standard" in the field.
"We want to keep our teachers in Jefferson," said Cassie Taylor, a special education teacher at Jefferson High School who is also part of the program. "Developing relationships - with students and among the staff - is key."
This year, now that the pandemic and all of the accommodations it has required have thrown all educators into a "first year of teaching" mindset, this established system of troubleshooting and collaboration has benefited all.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (2015), one in five American teachers quit within their first five years.
The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching has found that the problem is worse in "high needs" districts, such as those with high levels of poverty. In those districts, more than 50% of teachers leave within their first five years.
All of this teacher turnover carries a cost, in terms of repeated recruitment and training, totaling $1 billion to $2 billion per year per state, according to the Alliance for Excellent Education.
To mitigate this tendency, the School District of Jefferson committed two years ago to the new program, with mentor "teacher leaders" assigned to beginning teachers.
These mentors work intensively with new staff members at the beginning of the program, serving as coaches and facilitators as new teachers learn the systems and structures of the district and gain experience in the classroom. They meet as individual pairs and as a group, sharing "best practices," and later stepping into a kind of consultant role as the newer staffers gain experience.
Some teachers actually have two mentors, such as an elementary level art teacher who might have an elementary classroom teacher as an instructional mentor and a high school art teacher with elementary experience as a departmental mentor.
Jefferson teachers who have been through the program give the initiative good reviews, with 62.5% saying it influenced them positively and 6.3% saying this assistance and support kept them from leaving their chosen profession prematurely.
In a survey of 16% "graduates" of the mentoring program, not a single one said they were leaving the profession.
"I felt supported through the whole school year," one mentee responded. "I know (my mentor) would have been there for me in any situation."
"My mentor has been invaluable," another responded. "Never having taught K-12, I don't know if I'd have survived without the calm advice."
Another respondee said that they used their mentor as a resource for procedural questions the most.
Overall, participants in the program said the initiative has helped to build relationships and connections within the district and a sense of collegiality.
Having one "go to" person to address all of those first year uncertainties was a benefit, participants said.
"I do think that our mentor program is especially helpful during the pandemic," Paar said. "We must work as a team to trouble-shoot and figure out new and innovative ways to reach our students.
"Not only does the mentor provide leadership and ideas, but the mentee often has fresh new ideas that they can share with veteran teachers," Paar said.
"Mentoring is a partnership and a collaboration of the mentor and mentee, and we work as a team to look at the data and find ways for our students to meet their goals and grow in any environment," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.