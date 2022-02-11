JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took time in ceremony this week to again remember a venerated predecessor to its deputies of today — William Cooper — who was killed in the line of duty 120 years ago.
“Falling in the line of duty is a timeless sacrifice that must always be remembered,” the sheriff’s office said.
Cooper is the only member of the department ever to have been killed in the line of duty. He was shot to death after he was summoned to a domestic dispute in downtown Waterloo in 1902 and the sheriff’s department has spent the past several years working to ensure Cooper is never forgotten.
Immediately after Cooper’s death, The Waterloo Democrat wrote of his murder in the editorialized journalistic style of the era.
A headline read: “Wm. Cooper, Deputy Sheriff, is Murdered in Cold Blood by Fred W. Stephenson without cause or provocation.”
According to a portion of the Democrat’s account, “William Cooper, deputy sheriff of Jefferson County, for this section, was foully and willfully murdered shortly after nine o’clock on Saturday evening, Feb. 8, by Fred W. Stephenson, while Cooper was in the discharge of his duties as an officer and protecting the life of the murderer’s wife.”
“The crime was a dastardly one,” the article stated, “and brought out the brute nature of the man who did the deed and no punishment that be inflicted upon him will in any manner atone for the life which his hand removed in such a murderous manner, and not one word of sympathy is extended to the man who so foully took the life of his fellow man, wholly without cause or provocation.”
Cooper was shot to death after being called to a long-running domestic dispute between Stephenson and his wife and daughter.
The Democrat writer editorialized, “There cannot be too much praise said of Deputy Sheriff Cooper, who gave up his life in the discharge of his duty and in guarding the life of a woman. His bravery was the cause of his death and while he cannot be called back, his memory is sacredly honored by every citizen of the community for his efforts to protect their lives and interests. Nothing can be said in defense of the murderer, as the crime was premeditated and as cold-blooded as the annals of history can produce. While Stephenson had drank some liquor during the afternoon, the best information obtainable goes to show that he was not drunk and that he knew just what he was doing at all times.”
Cooper’s obituary reads that he was born in Watertown on Dec. 25, 1852, and died at the age of 49.
“He was a kind and loving father, a firm friend and a good neighbor and enjoyed a wide acquaintance and a host of warm personal friends, and his tragic death was a most severe blow to the entire community,” it stated.
In 2010, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office learned that Cooper’s heroic actions had been lost to history.
To honor Cooper, Sheriff Paul Milbrath completed paperwork requesting that his name be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard traveled to the nation’s capitol in May of 2011 for Police Week to commemorate Cooper’s addition to the wall.
