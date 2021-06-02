The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to open for the summer season Friday. Regular hours of operation at the Watertown Aquatic Center are 1 to 6 p.m. daily.
Season passes for this facility are available for purchase at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department Office. They may not be purchased at the aquatic center. Season pass prices are $100 for a city resident family, $150 for a non-city resident family, $50 for a city resident individual and $75 for a non-city resident individual. Daily admission fees are $4 for city resident and $5 for non-city resident; children under the age of 1 are admitted free. There are current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
The aquatic center has two new shade structures for patrons this year. The family-oriented facility features a 220-foot waterslide, a 24-foot drop slide, a one-meter springboard, two animal waterslides for preschoolers (4 and younger), a mushroom waterfall, floor fountains and a zero-depth area. In addition, the facility also features a concession stand, added deck space, grass area and ample parking. Coin-operated lockers and a large bath house round out the amenities. Some deck chairs will be provided; patrons may also bring in their own chairs.
The aquatic center does not allow any coolers, food/beverage carry-ins, smoking or smoking devices of any kind, floatation devices (except for medical need), or snorkel/scuba facemasks. Adult lap swimming is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The Watertown Aquatic Center has established general guidelines that are designed to determine when to open and when to close the aquatic center. The public should note that these guidelines are general statements, and unanticipated circumstances may require deviation from these guidelines.
The aquatic center and/or concession stand will not open if the air temperature is less than 70 degrees, skies are cloudy or the extended forecast is not favorable. Patrons can call 920-262-8085 for updated opening and closing information.
During operational hours, if situations arise that put patrons at risk, the aquatic center shall close. These situations include any severe weather. In the case of a short thunder/lightning storm, the center will remain open but the pool and other water features will close until all danger has passed. Should inclement weather persist and the immediate forecast is unfavorable, the center will close. The center will close in the event that a tornado or severe weather warning has been issued. Parents are encouraged to always make advanced arrangements for their child’s safe transportation home in case of unanticipated inclement weather.
