It appears the Watertown area could be in for rough sailing today, if forecasters at Sullivan’s National Weather Service are correct.
According to NWS meteorologists, thunderstorm chances increase this afternoon into the evening across southern Wisconsin.
“All modes of severe weather (are) possible, with locally heavy rainfall possible during this time period,” the NWS stated. “There is also an uptick in concern for tornadoes, with more thunderstorms today from mid-afternoon through early evening. Damaging winds and large hail are also possible.”
The NWS went on to list possible impacts of these storms.
“These will pose a threat to those outdoors and to temporary structures such as tents,” the NWS said. “Some structural, tree and power line damage will be possible with any tornadoes or strong winds. Additionally, heavy rainfall may cause rivers and streams to rise, along with ponding of water on roadways.”
