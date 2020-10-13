JOHNSON CREEK — Badger Bank is partnering with its community school districts and offering a School Spirit Pride Debit Card.
When a person ties their Badger Bank accounts to a School Spirit Pride Debit Card, their everyday purchases are worth more, because all they have to do is use a School Spirit Pride Debit Card for purchases and Badger Bank donates money to a chosen school district.
"Now more than ever, schools need our monetary help to adapt to our ever changing environment," a media release from Badger Bank said. "To help your school, all you have to do is open a Badger Bank deposit account and tie it to your school of choice School Spirit Pride Debit Card. Badger Bank donates $.05 for every credit purchase made on each School Spirit Pride Debit Card. It’s that easy to donate to your school. Badger Bank’s professional Personal Bankers make it even more stress-free with their great service."
“Badger Bank is thrilled to give back to the communities we serve.” said Steve Dehnert, President & CEO of Badger Bank. “We are dedicated to our community and are happy to show our support through fundraising efforts such as these.”
This year’s donation has increased significantly from years past, due to the dedication of the bank and its customers.
"To Badger Bank, it’s more than just hiring people who live and work here. It is the dedication to the growth and well-being of the community," the bank stated. "This year Badger Bank was thrilled to present checks that totaled $7,259 to the School Districts of Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
The Fort Atkinson School District was presented a check for $2,013.55. It will use the funds to fund the Fort Family Connection to providing support to families and students in need. Cambridge School District was awarded with a $2754.25 check.
This money goes to the Everybody Eats Campaign that the schools has organized to make sure no kids go hungry at lunch time. This year’s donation totaled $1,038.20 for the Johnson Creek School District. They use the donation for One Team, One Dream Athletic Fundraising. Jefferson School District is being creative with the $1,453 donation from Badger Bank. Their money will be used to help families who may not be able to afford a stable internet connection hot spot in light of the current pandemic.
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call 920-563-2478.
