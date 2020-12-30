MADISON – State Sen. Fred A. Risser, D-Madison, will be leaving the State Senate on Jan. 4, 2021 after finishing 64 years in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Risser, 92, is the longest serving state or national legislator in the country’s history. He is also the last World War II veteran to serve in either the state or nation’s legislatures.
Risser was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 1956, moving to the State Senate in 1962, where he has served in many leadership roles including 8 years as Senate Minority Leader and 25 years as Senate President.
During his tenure, Risser worked with 13 different governors — 7 Democrats and 6 Republicans — and has never missed a legislative roll call.
He spent more than 50 years as a member of the State Building Commission, where he led the effort to develop state offices in downtown Madison and expand University of Wisconsin facilities. Risser is the main author of many bills, including the state’s Clean Indoor Act. He made it possible for seniors over 60 to audit, at no cost, courses at the University of Wisconsin.
Risser said he considers a major accomplishment to be his work on drafting the Capitol Master Plan and following through over 10 years of work on the Capitol restoration. Risser has received many awards for his work on environmental and women’s issues, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for his support of Planned Parenthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.