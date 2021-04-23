JUNEAU — A Watertown man charged with burglarizing an apartment in Watertown made his initial appearance Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Julio Castro, 23, is facing a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime.
Alexander Mendoza, 28, who is also facing a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court April 12.
If convicted, the two men each face up to 12 1/2 years in prison.
While Castro was ordered a $5,000 signature bond, Mendoza was ordered a $1,000 signature bond. The two men were also ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victims or their residences.
According to the criminal complaints, Castro and Mendoza allegedly entered the apartment in September 2019 to take money and drugs that they believed were at the residence.
Police found a metal pipe, which investigators found had blood on it, that was used to smash a garage window and break in. Castro’s DNA was reportedly a match, the complaint states.
When questioned, Castro allegedly admitted he and Mendoza committed the crime. Mendoza denied any involvement.
The pair did not take anything from the apartment.
Castro has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 27. Mendoza has one set for May 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.