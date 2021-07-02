JEFFERSON — Though his contract didn’t start until July 1, new Jefferson school Superintendent Charles Urness already is a familiar face across the district, having visited the local schools and taken part in numerous planning meetings since his hire in April.
Urness, who finished his role as principal of Janesville’s Franklin Middle School on Thursday, soon will be moving to the district with his wife, Tina, and younger children.
Urness has three older children from a previous marriage, ages 22, 19 and 17, the youngest of whom will be a senior at Brodhead.
The incoming superintendent and his wife have two younger children, ages 5 and 3.
Urness was born in Winona, Minn., and despite the razzing he gets in his adopted state, remains a Viking fan. When it comes to college football, however, he’s an ardent fan of the Wisconsin Badgers.
Asked why he entered the education field to begin with, Urness said he was inspired by his father, a dedicated band director, but that he didn’t decide to become a teacher until later in his college career.
Urness found himself fascinated by the field of social sciences, and entered education as a middle and high school social studies teacher.
He started out subbing, then in 1996 wound up in Arizona, which was experiencing a shortage of teachers at the time while Wisconsin was seeing a glut of applicants for every education position.
Teaching eighth grade civics in the Yuma school district “was the best thing that ever could have happened to me,” Urness said, noting he was privileged to work with an excellent team of educators and learned a lot from his co-workers.
Urness credited the first principal he worked under, Rusty Tyndall, with encouraging him to pursue his master’s degree.
When Urness and his first wife started a family, they moved to Brodhead, where he started teaching at the middle school level in 1999 and swiftly moved up to a principal position.
Incidentally, one of his co-workers at the time — Mike Howard, then a Brodhead elementary teacher — also wound up coming to the Jefferson schools, where he has made a mark as principal of West Elementary School.
In Brodhead, the superintendent at the time, Chuck Deery, encouraged Urness to attain his doctorate.
After nine years as a middle school principal in Brodhead, Urness moved on to the Janesville schools, in 2010 becoming principal at Franklin Middle School there.
During his years in Janesville, Urness also has filled in as needed as interim superintendent. Along the way, he found he really enjoyed administration.
He did his doctoral dissertation on “High-Achieving, Critically Conscious, Inclusive Schools,” focusing on looking at the systems in place in schools to make sure they serve everyone.
“I like the idea of preparing future citizens for an active role in our democratic society, and to be productive members of our communities, whatever their background,” Urness said.
Asked what attracted him to the Jefferson position, Urness said he actually liked his job in Janesville and initially was not looking to leave, but began to consider how he could have a bigger impact, and the local superintendent opening came to his attention.
He said he had heard about Jefferson’s forward-thinking reputation and the community investment that the school system here has seen. The size of the community also was ideal, allowing the superintendent a more personal, interactive role.
So, Urness decided to investigate. In looking into the job, he talked to his former co-worker, Howard, to make sure Jefferson would be a good fit. Everything he heard made him sure this was a good chance to take.
As he enters his new role, Urness said he will be focusing on issues of equity immediately.
Pretty much every school district everywhere has seen learning loss due to all of the disruptions of the pandemic. These disruptions affected everyone, but they hit hardest those who already were the most vulnerable, widening inequities.
Urness will be working hard to close existing learning gaps and to bring students up to speed while working toward “a better normal” that’s both more efficient and more interactive.
In the modern world, safety and security also have to be major priorities, he said, and as the district evaluates its facilities with an eye toward a potential future building referendum, these issues will be front and center in planners’ minds.
“I am really grateful to Mark Rollefson, to Laura Peachey (Jefferson schools business director), to the maintenance department and the school board for all of the work they have already done on this,” Urness stated. “We need to look at facilities needs out into the future, and we need to be transparent and responsive to the community as we study these needs.”
He said he looks forward to working closely with the building principals and other administrators in the Jefferson district, and with the dedicated members of the school board who have stepped forward to take on the responsibility of making these big decisions.
As he gets settled in the Jefferson community, Urness said he plans to get around to various events and get to know people in the city one by one.
He and his family will be moving to the Sullivan area this summer, and his youngest children, Etta and Amelia, will be attending 4K and kindergarten at Sullivan Elementary School in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.