Juneau man gets prison time for 6th OWI

JUNEAU — A 56-year-old Juneau man was sentenced to prison Thursday after being found guilty of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for the sixth time.
Richard Hinkley II entered a no contest plea and was found guilty by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.
The prohibited alcohol concentration charge was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion; and the charge of resisting or obstructing an officer was dismissed, but read into the record Thursday.
Hinkley was sentenced to serve 30 months of initial incarceration followed by a 42-month extended sentence. He must pay $1,589 in fines and court costs. He must undergo alcohol and other drug assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 36 months. Hinkley must also have an ignition interlock device.
According to the criminal complaint, a Juneau police officer witnessed a motorist at 10:23 p.m. Friday traveling south on North Main Street, north of the East Center Street intersection. The officer noticed the driver came to a complete stop at East Center Street even though there is no posted stop sign in that direction. The motorist continued on North Main Street, but was crossing the center line.
The officer witnessed the vehicle drive onto East Oak Street and then pull into an angle parking space. According to the criminal complaint, the officer watched the motorist turn off the car, exit it and begin to walk away. When the officer made contact with Hinkley, he refused several times to identify himself or tell the officer how much he had to drink that night. Hinkley also refused to follow the officer’s commands.
The officer had drawn his Taser, but Hinkley told him he had triple bypass surgery so the officer holstered the Taser. When the officer tried to put handcuffs on Hinkley, he resisted and pulled his arms away several times. The officer then used the “arm drag” technique to get the handcuffs on Hinkley, the complaint stated.
Hinkley also refused a preliminary Breathalyzer test from the officer, but eventually consented one during the booking process, which resulted in a reading of .107. The legal limit is .08.
Hinkley had previously been convicted of OWI in 1989, three times in 1995, and 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.