The Watertown Fire Department has named Anthony Rauterberg as its new deputy chief.
Rauterberg was raised in Milwaukee, and is a graduate of St. Francis High School.
After high school, he attended Mercy School of EMS for his paramedic license. He also attended Waldorf University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in fire science administration.
Rauterberg said he chose this career because he always had an interest in it. He said it was an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life and to prevent emergencies from happening.
When asked what excites him most about his new career with the Watertown Fire Department, Rauterberg said it’s an opportunity to work with great people and to learn from them. He said he is also excited about learning the “behind the scene” items and promoting the department with a positive image.
