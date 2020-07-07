An American Red Cross blood drive was held in Watertown Monday, the first day of the two day drive.
The goal of 90 pints was surpassed by four pints.
There were 96 donors, but two did not have sufficient quantity.
There were 67 pints of whole blood, with 14 power reds for 27 pints.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included Lloyd Schliewe, 13 gallons; Donna Harshbarger, 12 gallons; Thomas Good, nine gallons; Kyle Kunert, four gallons; Vicki Gentz and James Kaap, three gallons; Wendy Thayer, two gallons; and Ernest Benson, Joshua Kreutzmann and Bethany Mahan, all one gallon donors.
Double donors, or power reds, were Ernest Benson, Patrick Chwala, Edwin Hahn, Donna Hann, Harshbarger, Kyle Kunert, Edward Schmidt, Craig Schnuelle, Terry Stanley, Bonnie Sukow, Wendy Thayer, Bob Webster, and Nick Witte.
Other donors were Conrad Bohlman, Roger Braasch, Connie Brunk, Bryabt Ebert, Amy Byrne, Lawrence Carlson, Rebecca Carney, Daniel Christian, Lorraine Cronin, Joanne Duckworth, Karen Foelker, Donnell Geib, Tammy Gunerson, Evelyn Hajdu, Amanda Harris, Mary Held, Kelly Hildebrand, Michael Hoppenrath, Brenda Jenkins, Rhonda Johnson, Tania Johnson, Julie Jones, Kitty Kollmeyer, Sarah Kuehl, Patricia Kuerschner, Douglas Langer, James Lichtenberg, Bonnie Loersch, Ruth Mack, Christopher Mahal, Karmen Mallow, Bruce Martin, Lydia Martinez, Renee Messerschmidt, Nancy Miller, Amy Moomey, Jeff Morarend.
Nan Moss, Lester Nass, Paul Neis, Debra Odekirk, Jaden Oschmann, Sandra Quest, Larry Ratz, Tina Remsik, Cheryl Rennhack, Lisa Riedl, Rhonda Rischke, Steve Roets, Ryan Rudolph, Louise Sampson, Carol Schlöesser, Joanne Schmidt, Peter Schubert, Sheena Schuett, Timothy Schultz, Kelsey Schwartz, Barbara Seamandel, Andrea Steinmetz, Kitty Stueber, Mihlos Szoke, Jerome Teska, Drew Tredtke, Shari Uecker, Jordan Vick, Irene Vogt, Mark Williams, Tracy Williams, Robie Wolter, Kimberly Yuds, Helen Zellmer, Kurt Zimdars, and Casey Zoellick.
