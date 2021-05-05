Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed Thursday as Public Service Recognition Day.
This is Public Service Recognition Week, when the nation’s civil servants are recognized for their hard work and willingness to serve their fellow residents.
The contributions of these dedicated men and women strengthen the community and make a profound difference in the lives of its residents, according to the proclamation.
Members of the local workforce bring incredible skills, tireless dedication, and selfless service to a broad range of career fields. Last year presented countless obstacles and challenges for public employees, according tothe proclamation. The employees of the City of Watertown banded together, made many difficult decisions and sacrifices and support the common good each and every day.
The proclamation states every day, civil servants help make Watertown better, safer and stronger. This week, in particular Thursday, people honor their efforts and extend their gratitude for their exceptionalism and steadfast commitment to serving the residents of the City of Watertown.
