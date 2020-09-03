MADISON — State Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, was presented with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce “Working for Wisconsin” award. The honor is given to legislators who support pro-growth policies and reforms aimed at improving the state’s business climate.
Jagler received the award while touring MetalTek International in Watertown. “I’m honored the WMC recognized my efforts to make the 37th Assembly district and Wisconsin a better place to do business,” Jagler said. “I would like to express my gratitude to a great Watertown employer, MetalTek International, who were gracious enough to host this event.”
“Wisconsin is very fortunate to have a pro-growth legislature with leaders like Representative Jagler who consistently vote to cut taxes, improve our regulatory and legal climate, and invest in our state’s workforce,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC president & CEO. “While our state’s economy has faced many challenges this year, that only reinforces the need for policies that promote job creation, rather than prevent it.”
Jagler has received the award in each of the sessions he has served. Jagler said, “Encouraging a positive business environment creates more employment opportunities for those looking to provide a better life for their family. I will continue to do my best to serve the interests of the hard working people in the district as long as I have the honor to serve them.”
“Legislators who earned this award did so because of their continued commitment to making Wisconsin a premier destination for new and expanding businesses,” said Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations at WMC. “At the same time, these policies will make our state a more attractive place to live and work.”
