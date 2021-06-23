Burnett man charged with sexual assault

JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Burnett man appeared Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.
Ethan Bentti is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. He could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison for each count.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered a $5,000 signature bond be signed for Bentti’s release. He also ordered Bentti not to have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim.
The victim’s mother had reported the girl missing April 24 of this year, but, according to the criminal complaint, as of April 29, the girl had not returned home or been located.
According to the criminal complaint, a confidential source reported to police the girl may have been staying in a Beaver Dam hotel.
When a Beaver Dam police officer showed the hotel staff photos of the girl and the Burnett man they recognized the two of them and told the officer what room they were checked into. The staff told police they had stayed there two nights before going to another hotel and then coming back on April 29.
When a Beaver Dam police officer knocked on the door of Bentti’s room and he opened the door, the officer told Bentti the girl was a missing juvenile, the complaint stated.
When the girl left with a Beaver Dam officer, another officer spoke with Bentti, who told him he did not have sex with the girl. Bentti later admitted he was not being truthful, the complaint said. He also told police the two of them had alcohol in the hotel refrigerator in their room.
Bentti has a review hearing slated for July 7. He also has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 29. The two hearings will be in Dodge County Circuit Court.
