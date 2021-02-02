WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Scott Fitzgerald from Juneau was selected to serve on the House Small Business Committee, which has jurisdiction over legislative matters that impact America’s small businesses. Following his appointment, Fitzgerald released the following statement:
“For many years, I ran Independent Publishing in Juneau, Wisconsin. I know firsthand the determination, spirit, and time that goes into running a small business,” said Fitzgerald. “The pandemic has ushered in unprecedented challenges for countless businesses over the last year. Especially during this difficult time, the government should be a resource, not a burden. I am excited to join the Small Business Committee, and I am hopeful that my colleagues and I will pass meaningful legislation to help restore life to our economy and small business owners.”
“Small businesses are the backbone of this great nation, and now more than ever, our hardworking men and women must be granted the opportunity to open their doors and contribute to the economy. I am excited to welcome Congressman Fitzgerald as a recommended new member of the House Committee on Small Business as I know he will be essential in defending main street from extensive regulations while ensuring responsible government assistance for our nation’s small businesses. As lead Republican, I look forward to working alongside all of the members on this committee and fighting for America’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators,” said ranking member Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Fitzgerald was sworn in to the 117th Congress on Jan. 3 and represents Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
