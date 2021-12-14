JEFFERSON — Instead of having bond lowered as her attorney requested, a 26-year-old Watertown woman, who is facing a substantial number of charges in Jefferson County after allegedly leading Watertown police on a car chase through the city, saw her bond increase.
The amended bond for Brianna L. Tobias, 26, of 406 1/2 S. Eighth St., Watertown, is now $3,000 cash and she remained in the Jefferson County Jail Monday afternoon. This was an increase of $500. The defense had argued Thursday for a reduction in bond, with the state successfully arguing for the increase in front of Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber.
According to the Watertown Police Department, the pursuit allegedly initiated by Tobias began Nov. 2 at 1:05 a.m. when an officer from the department attempted a traffic stop on her vehicle on Market Street downtown after its driver did not stop for a stop sign.
“Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the city,” Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Ben Olsen said. “The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of South 8th Street, where three occupants got out of the vehicle. One of the subjects complied with the commands of the officers on scene. The other occupants refused to listen to commands.”
Olsen said officers used their Tasers and were able to take the party into custody.
Tobias, who was the operator of the vehicle, was ultimately transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
She is charged in Jefferson County with attempting to flee an officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, three counts of felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant as a second offense.
Tobias is scheduled for a status conference in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:15 p.m.
Also charged in the incident is a passenger in the vehicle, Matthew J. Hansen, 25, of Fort Atkinson.
Hansen is facing one count of obstructing an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping related to the incident. In several separate matters in Jefferson County, Hansen is facing three counts of bail jumping, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and one count each of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense.
Court proceedings for Hansen were scheduled Monday, but he did not appear. A warrant for his arrest was issued.
