Frieda the Ford Freestar has fallen through the ice on the Rock River. That is not a bad thing. In fact, it unofficially netted Lee Bely of Watertown $500.
Frieda was placed on the Rock River Jan. 29 as Yes!Watertown’s first “Ice Out” event in the city. The idea, according to organizers, was for people to have fun, get involved and to see who had the date and time of when the 1,200 pound vehicle was totally submerged in the river.
That occurred at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday as the van slid below the surface of the water. The air temperature Tuesday surpassed 60 degrees.
The van was placed near 100 E. Division St., the former site of Johnsonville Sausage. It was removed Wednesday afternoon by EST Towing.
“It has really been fun from a community standpoint” organizer Tom Pasch said. “We have had fun communications and fun interactions with people,” he said.
The vehicle slipped away quickly below the water surface, Pasch said. At midday, ice and snow was melting along the shorelines, but there was still ice under all four tires. By the end of the day, there was no more ice across the river where the vehicle was placed.
“When we saw the forecast and it said 60s, we knew it would do it in,” Pasch said. But he said he was surprised how quickly all the ice had disappeared on the river, especially since subzero temperatures were recorded just a month ago.
“It went quick,” Pasch said of the sinking of the Ford. “We are thankful that it did go straight down. We are happy thus far on how it responded,” he said prior to its removal. “The weight just plopped it down to the bottom.”
There was concern among the organizers that the vehicle would have floated away on ice. But it was anchored to the shore.
The sinking was captured by multiple cameras on the shore and people at a local business also observed it go under.
Organizers anticipated the river depth at about 9 feet when they placed the van on the ice. But the water must now be well over 10 to 11 feet as a sign on top of the vehicle is completely submerged as well, Pasch said.
Just more than 300 people participated in the fund raising event. For $10, participants were assigned a minimum of four time slots which included the early, middle and later part of spring to ensure comparable odds of winning.
The fundraiser netted the organization $3,000. The money will be used to back the Yes!Watertown mission, which includes a variety of events to support the community. Yes!Watertown recently sponsored lunch for all hospital employees. It also does a variety of activities, such as music in the park, to promote community involvement and interaction and helps encourage and promote commerce and businesses.
“We are looking ahead to post pandemic to put these resources to work for the good of Watertown,” Pasch said.
Pasch praised the committee organizers that included an engineer, a car dealer and a marketing person. “I also can’t say enough about the effort to support this event,” he added.
Organizers — who include Pasch, Andy Grinwald, David Schroeder, Emily Boyd and Brian Konz — are planning to do the event again next year.
“We are look to build on the event next year,” Pasch said. Options of what to place on the ice will be considered, he said. There have been suggestions of a large W for the city or maybe a gosling, the school mascot.
This year’s the event was all online, and hopefully next year, post COVID-19 pandemic, there could be direct sales to get more participants involved, organizers said.
