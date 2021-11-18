Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn

JUNEAU — A Watertown teen, who was charged with having illegal images of children, was found guilty Monday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries.
Mitchell Roeglin entered a no-contest plea to a felony count of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18. The six additional felony charges were dismissed, but read into the record Monday.
If convicted of the one felony count against him, Roeglin could face a maximum penalty of $10,000 and three years and six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, the social networking site Tumblr generated a CyberTip last September with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led authorities to Roeglin’s home, N593 County Road R in Watertown. A Dodge County search warrant was executed and Roeglin’s tablet and cellphone were taken, the complaint state.
When questioned by investigators, Roeglin, who was 17 at the time, allegedly admitted to receiving and transmitting illicit images of children and posting them to his blog. The teen reportedly said the content of his blog was “not suitable for anyone” and that “it was bad.” When questioned on what he would do when he received inappropriate images of children naked, in stages of undress or doing sexual acts, Roeglin said, “I would send them to people.” He also told authorities the inappropriate images made him feel, “Disturbed…but there was something exciting about it…I guess it was that…It was wrong…,” the complaint said.
He told detectives he never discussed this with anyone. Roeglin said the entire situation was “terrifying” to him and he did not want it anymore. He said he would like to go to counseling and he takes responsibility and repercussions for what he did, because it was “not OK,” the complaint said.
Roeglin also said the exchange of images was “morally wrong,” and he needed to stop and wanted help, but he did not know where to go to get help,” the complaint said.
A forensic examination of the devices allegedly found multiple images of child porn, the criminal complaint stated.
Roeglin’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
