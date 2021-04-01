Although city officials like the idea, not every taxing agency supports a recent decision to create a special economic development district in downtown Watertown.
Watertown Unified School District Board President Tony Arnett represents the schools on the city’s Joint Review Board and explained this week why he was the lone dissenter on the JRB in a vote that approved proposed Tax Incremental Financing District No. 8.
The joint review board approved Tax Incremental Financing District No. 8 March 23 and the action clears the way for work to begin in the district located on 18 acres in the heart of downtown Watertown.
In giving the green light for the creation of TIF District No. 8, the majority of representatives from the Joint Review Board, which includes the Watertown Unified School District, Jefferson County, Madison College, City of Watertown, and a member-at-large, signaled their support for future development plans surrounding the town square, the properties along north Water Street, the former Johnsonville site, the Riverwalk, and the library remodeling and expansion.
The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education voted against the TIF district on March 22 and Arnett said, as board president and representative at the meeting of the JRB, he was beholden to vote against the proposal.
At the March 22 meeting of the board of education, members expressed their concerns about the TIF district. These included that, in board members’ opinions, it is not focused on economic development.
“The vast majority of expenses are city infrastructure projects not directly tied to economic development,” Arnett said, “and it’s not focused on creating jobs.”
Arnett said the assumed “natural rate” of growth is too low for the board’s liking.
“The assumed rate of ‘natural growth’ of 2% was taken during the Great Recession (around 2008), the worst economic period in this country in the last 80 years,” Arnett said. “That is not a valid comparison point and results in very rosy projections of additional growth from the TIF district.”
In a TIF district, the city designates a district, usually a “blighted” area, where it intends to encourage development to enhance the community or the district through public improvements that can range from a new library to new streets or sewers. Once a district is created, any increase in taxes that are raised (the increment) from property within the district goes not to schools, the county, technical college, the general city coffers or other taxing agencies, but is instead restricted to paying off debt and other costs of the public improvements within the district. Once the debt is paid off or the TIF district expires, usually at 23 years, according to state law, that increment is returned to the original taxing bodies again, presumably at a much higher level, and the district is closed.
One of the drawbacks to TIF is that it holds back potential revenue for schools, sometimes for decades.
The board of education members also said they believe the scope of the Watertown project is too big.
“Most of the properties in (TIF District) No. 8 are included in (TIF District) No. 5, extending the time growth in those properties is off the district’s tax rolls for another 27 years,” Arnett said.
He also said the timing of the project couldn’t be much worse.
“With the ongoing budgetary challenges for the district and the looming end of the operating referendum, this is the worst time for the district to lose tax revenue by putting properties into a (TIF district),” he said.
On the other end of the spectrum sits Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, who called the TIF district’s approval, “a great thing.”
She said countless people have put much effort and research into creating a TIF district that it aligns with the city’s priorities and growth plans.
Watertown’s redevelopment authority vice chairman Nate Salas said the creation of the TIF district is a huge step forward for the city.
“Keeping with the RDA’s ongoing mission of leading transformative change in the downtown, (TIF District) No. 8 unlocks a number of current development opportunities which may not have otherwise been possible, as well as future projects still waiting to be discovered. The passage of (TIF District) No. 8 will be a spark for investment in our community as we continue our work downtown.”
