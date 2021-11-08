JUNEAU — A domestic-abuse shelter is seeking Dodge County’s help to secure a $3.2 million grant.
PAVE (Protect, Adovocate, Validate and Educate) representatives asked Dodge County for their sponsorship of a neighborhood investment fund grant application as part of its Growing Stronger Together capital campaign.
The representatives including the PAVE board chairman, Dr. Ken Ostermann; Executive Director Ashley Welak and board member Ruth Metz presented their case Tuesday night to Dodge County’s Executive Committee members following a lengthy board meeting.
Ostermann spoke on the agency’s plans for the building PAVE purchased at 111 E. Burnet St. in Beaver Dam.
“Our plans are to turn the top floor into shelter space,” he said. “Part of the second floor will be space for the staff to work and other parts of the building may be rented out. In the basement, we’re considering a place for family pets and a large play area.”
The renovations are estimated at $4.3 million to $4.5 million. PAVE has raised $1.2 million, with a portion of those funds already used to buy the building.
“We thought we could apply for the neighborhood investment fund grant on our own and then we found out that a government agency had to apply, so we’re coming to the county to ask for your help with this,” Welak said. “Ninety-five percent of our funding is grant funding, with money coming from state and federal sources.”
A total of $40,000 is provided by Dodge County each year for services received through PAVE, which assists in covering PAVE’s operating costs.
The application is nearly complete, Welak said. If the funding is received, the project would begin in May, with the completion date tentatively set for November.
WDS Construction of Beaver Dam is the contractor for the project.
Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown said he’s on board with PAVE’s request.
“We’re a conduit for groups to apply for these types of grants,” Frohling said. “I believe it’s our role to support groups in the county to do something like this.”
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said she just heard of the grant application and needed additional time to investigate any possible liabilities to Dodge County.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun, who also is an executive committee member, said the request “looks like a money grab.”
He asked why the executive committee was just hearing about the project now when it was announced in August.
“Why are here last minute doing this?” Guckenberger asked. “We met Monday morning and we could’ve discussed it then.”
“We recognize that. But we didn’t know how else to manage this so we can get it in front of the county board,” said Jim Mielke, Dodge County administrator. “It is short notice and we apologize for that.”
Guckenberger said he didn’t have enough information to make a decision and abstained from the vote.
“My frustration is the urgency with which we do things,” he said. “No offense to the people on the other side of the room, but these late minute meetings shouldn’t happen.”
The request passed the committee and it could come before the county board Tuesday.
