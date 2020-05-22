Two days after The Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Watertown Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant in the 200 block of South Church Street — in which five people were arrested — the same units of law enforcement executed another warrant in the 1100 block of Richards Avenue.
According to Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen, heroin, methamphetamine, Suboxone and marijuana were found in the Richards Avenue residence Thursday morning following execution of the warrant.
“(The drugs were) found within close reach of children,” Olsen said, adding four children were taken out of the home by Jefferson County Human Services personnel.
Taken into custody were a 34 year-old male for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect; a 34 year-old male for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect and a 33 year-old female for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
Olsen said names of those arrested will be made available after they are formally charged.
“We encourage citizens to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 to report criminal activity, or report it anonymously, by texting ‘WTTN’ and your tip to Tip411 (847411),” Olsen said.
