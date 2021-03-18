JUNEAU — Two county supervisors were successful in getting the Dodge County Board Tuesday to restrict out-of-state travel for county staff and officials by a 20-9 vote.
“If we’re going to have people working from home and we are under a declared state of emergency we should restrict out-of-state travel,” said supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun. “It just makes sense.”
Guckenberger, who, along with fellow supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun, sponsored the resolution and said the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommends not traveling at this time because of COVID-19.
“If we’re going to tell the public we are under a declared emergency, we need to send a consistent message to our constituents,” Guckenberger said. “We should not be sending county employees out of state for travel.”
Sheahan-Malloy agreed.
“We are taking the safety of our employees and the community that we serve seriously and we’re demonstrating that by not adding additional risk and we’re following CDC and WHO guidelines by doing so,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “I think that it shows a level of responsibility and consistency in our policies that is required.”
Dodge County Corporate Counsel Kim Nass told Dodge County’s Executive Committee last month if they wanted to amend the resolution of restricting out-of-state travel they could do so. Nass also said the executive committee members approves all out-of-state travel requests per county board rules.
Guckenberger also said all out-of-state travel would be canceled unless it is medically necessary or deemed necessary by law. He said all future out-of-state travel will be denied until the Dodge County Board of Supervisors rescinds the current declared state of emergency.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke said this resolution is similar to the emergency declaration, which was sent back to the executive committee for further discussion. Kottke suggested this resolution be returned to the executive committee, but it was met with a firm “no” from supervisor Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam.
Schmitt said the resolution to restrict of out-of-state travel is independent from the county’s emergency declaration and should not be returned to the executive committee for any discussion, but, instead, be voted on.
County board supervisors voted 20-9 to restrict of out-of-state travel.
