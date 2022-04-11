MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has confirmed another news cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a poultry flocks in Racine and Barron counties.
This case comes on the heels of cases that have occurred in recent weeks in Jefferson and Rock counties. There were 3 million birds killed in Palmyra in an effort to rein in the disease,
Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture continue working with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Birds on the property have been killed to prevent spread of the disease. A commercial farm in Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin was reported by the DATCP Saturday.
Four Wisconsin counties — Jefferson, Rock, Barron and Racine — have now been confirmed with HPAI among domestic birds. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that five counties — Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee, and Polk — were confirmed with HPAI among the wild bird population. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move their birds indoors.
DATCP also encourages poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, and registration helps animal health officials during disease outbreaks.
Signs of HPAI in infected birds include sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs; purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs; difficulty breathing; runny nose, coughing, sneezing; stumbling or falling down and diarrhea.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends.
