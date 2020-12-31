Watertown Public Library holiday hours will be as follows:
• Dec. 31: Curbside hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Jan. 1, 2021.
Due to a rise in COVID cases locally and statewide the library has returned to curbside service. Curbside hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons are able to put items on hold online or over the phone and pick them up during curbside hours. Once they have received notification that their holds are available they may come to the library and call 920-262-4090 when they arrive. “We will bring your items out to you. No appointments are necessary,” the library stated. “We are also offering curbside printing service. You may send attachments you need printed to askrefwt@watertownpubliclibrary.org and we will notify you when your print job is ready. Print jobs can be picked up by coming to the library and calling us when you are outside.
Book drops are open and there are no fines in place.
Patrons continue to have access to the library’s digital services such as Overdrive/Libby, Hoopla, Flipster and more. WiFi is available 24/7 on the new WiFi Patio on Main Street.
“We want to thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding. We will keep the public posted on how our services will change or expand moving forward,” a media release from the library stated.
There is still time to purchase a decorative paver that will help pave the way for the new library.
“Remember a loved one, honor someone special or showcase your business or organization,” the library stated. “Order a paver online at: https://watertown-public-library.mybigcommerce.com/ or contact the library for a brochure. These purchases are tax deductible.”
The library has a new database that allows patrons home access to several local newspapers, including Watertown Daily Times. Visit the library’s website, https://www.watertownpubliclibrary.org/newsbank/, to get started. All that is needed is a valid library card.
Upcoming programs include:
Mindfulness Challenge – Jan. 1-Feb. 28. Start off 2021 with the right mindset and sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge from the local library. Six libraries in Jefferson County will offer the Mindfulness Challenge from Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2021 including Watertown Public Library. The online challenge will be open to all ages — from kids to adults — and patrons won’t need a library card to participate. Watertown’s Mindfulness Challenge will take place through its Beanstack site, and it will consist of easy breathing exercises and meditation activities, as well as book lists, online articles, and recommendations for apps and podcasts, among other things. Throughout January and February, patrons can participate at their own pace. As they learn about mindfulness and try different practices, they will earn digital badges. If they complete six badges or more, they will be entered in the grand prize drawing.
To sign up for the Mindfulness Challenge at Watertown Public Library, visit watertownpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. The Mindfulness Challenge was created in collaboration with folks from Fort HealthCare.
“We also appreciate the support of Fort Healthy and the Healthy Community Coalition,” the library stated.
Winter Library Challenge: Hibernate with a Good Book – Jan. 4-Feb. 28: Get ready to Read, Create and Engage again this winter. The Winter Library Challenge: Hibernate with a Good Book is coming up soon and is fun for library patrons of all ages. The program is all virtual this winter so patrons can participate from the comfort of their own home. They can meet weekly goals to earn virtual badges, SuperDraw tickets, free books and more.
Bad Joke Wednesday - Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. is the time patrons can visit the library’s YouTube Channel to start the day off with a joke that’s sure to make the eyes roll. A new video will be posted each week to the YouTube Channel, and will remain available for viewing whenever it is convenient.
Family Zoom Nights: Disney Family Trivia – Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m is the time to join the Children’s Library staff for a fun Family Zoom Night. These occur every other week this winter and test a family’s knowledge against all things Disney with this friendly family competition. Prizes will be awarded to all participants. Registration is required.
Ongoing programs throughout the month include:
• Celebrating Traditions Photo Contest: Voting for the Celebrating Traditions Photo Contest takes place Jan. 5-19. Patrons can view the photos and cast a ballot on the library’s website. The person who took the photo with the most votes will win a Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera, film and a photography book.
• Virtual Book Club for adults: Join the library each month as patrons discuss and read a book that is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com). In January the book is “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. The club will meet via Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the entire book.
“We also have written discussion throughout the month. In order to participate please request to join our Virtual Book Club group on Facebook. If you are not on Facebook and would still like to attend the Zoom discussion please call the Reference Desk at 920-545-2331 for the Meeting ID and passcode,” the library stated.
• Grab Bags: “You can now get library material selected just for you by a librarian,” the library stated. “Patrons can request one grab bag per week. Each bag will contain up to 5 items that are available at the Watertown Public Library at the time of the request. To request a bag please fill out a Request Form on our website. Allow at least 72 hours for us to process your request. You will be contacted via your preferred method of contact when your Grab Bag is ready for pickup.”
