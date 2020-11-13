The Watertown chapter of the Women of the Moose is planning a first-ever drive-thru chili service at the lodge.
The event is set for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m..
To reserve an order, call Gail at 920-390-0858. The chili is sold on a first-come, pre-order basis. Chili is available in quart sizes only.
The Watertown Women of the Moose was instituted in June of 1941 and over the years the group has held many different events to help support its Child Cty-Mooseheart and Retirement Care Facility, Moosehaven.
“Our co-workers dedicate many volunteer hours to assist those in need within our community and to help our community prosper,” a media release from the group said. “Like many others, due to the coronavirus, we have not been able to hold any of our money-making ventures this year, so we are asking for help. Get some chili from us Nov. 18.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.