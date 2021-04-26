Blasting at the city’s quarry by Hiawatha Street will get under way Wednesday, weather pending, according to Jason Timmers, street superintendent.

The contractor will be making two blasts between Wednesday and Friday. The contractor’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The specific times will vary day by day as weather permits and schedules allow. The city operates the quarry to produce all the lime rock used in the street construction and maintenance projects throughout the year.

For more information or concerns, call Timmers at 920-262-4080.

