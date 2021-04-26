Blasting at the city’s quarry by Hiawatha Street will get under way Wednesday, weather pending, according to Jason Timmers, street superintendent.
The contractor will be making two blasts between Wednesday and Friday. The contractor’s hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The specific times will vary day by day as weather permits and schedules allow. The city operates the quarry to produce all the lime rock used in the street construction and maintenance projects throughout the year.
For more information or concerns, call Timmers at 920-262-4080.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.