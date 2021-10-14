Two clerks in two different cities – one in Watertown and one in Juneau – are leaving their posts for similar positions elsewhere.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl submitted her resignation letter to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland Tuesday.
Since February 2014, Friedl has been with the City of Watertown beginning as deputy clerk/treasurer and then as clerk/treasurer December 2017.
Her last day with Watertown is Nov. 10.
“Working for the City of Watertown has been an incredibly valuable learning experience and it has been an honor to work for the community I grew up in and live in,” Friedl wrote in an email to the Daily Times Thursday.
She said she accepted a position with a town in Dane County beginning Nov. 11.
“I have loved working in local government since I started working for the Village of Johnson Creek back in 2001 and am excited to continue working in local government in a role that will require a few less night meetings and extra hours to have more time to spend with friends and family,” she wrote. “I will certainly miss all of the people I have met through my position here, including city staff, elected officials, committee members, election workers and other members of the community.”
In Friedl’s Oct. 12 resignation letter to McFarland, she wrote:
“I am writing to inform you that I have accepted an offer of employment from another local government. My intent is to give four weeks of notice and continue working full-time for the City of Watertown through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
“I realize this is a challenging time of year with budget preparation, calculating tax rates/bills and election administration related to redistricting. I am open to discussing part-time temporary employment beyond my last full day if the City would like assistance on evenings or weekends until a replacement is hired.
“It has truly been an honor to serve the citizens, fellow employees and elected officials of the City I grew up in. As a resident of Watertown, I look forward to watching the progress I know the City will continue to make!”
McFarland said she appreciates the time she was able to share with Friedl.
“Elissa is an incredibly brilliant and hard working member of our team. She has given so much to this city and I’m thankful for everything she has given and sacrificed for the betterment of our community,” McFarland said. “It will be difficult to replace her and I am sad to see her leave our team, but I at the same time, I am very happy for her and this next step. Elissa deserves the absolute best and I’m just thankful to have had the opportunity to be a part of her time here at the city.”
About two months ago, the city’s finance committee agreed to split Friedl’s position into a finance director position and a clerk position. The two openings will be posted. The city’s retooling the deputy clerk position that was vacated by Lisa Trebatoski, former deputy clerk and treasurer, and now Friedl’s position.
Trebatoski served in her Watertown position from November 2017 to June 2021. Before her position in Watertown, she served as Village of Johnson Creek’s clerk/treasurer from February 2017 to November 2017, and prior to that position, she was Johnson Creek’s deputy clerk/treasurer from March 2014 to February 2017, according to her Linkedin page.
In Juneau, city clerk/treasurer Shawn Hart will be leaving his post Nov. 26 for a city controller position in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Hart served Juneau for two years.
“I appreciate working with all of you,” Hart said Tuesday. “There is nothing wrong with the position. I still had a couple of things I wanted to accomplish here. We (my wife and I) just decided to take the next step.”
Juneau Common Council members accepted Hart’s resignation with “deep regrets” Tuesday.
“He will be sadly missed,” Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said. “We only wish him the very best. He will certainly be difficult to replace.”
Wegener also said the City of Juneau is also looking for a deputy clerk after Veronica Easterly vacated her position last month. He said Easterly loved working for Juneau and wanted to retire there, but, because of her husband’s health, she decided to move closer to family out West.
