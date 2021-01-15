MADISON — Jefferson County will receive $187,042 after Gov. Tony Evers announced recently that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded nearly $9 million to 23 county agencies and five tribal nations to provide treatment services for the harmful use of opioids.
The opioids include prescription pain relievers, heroin and fentanyl, or stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine.
“Too many Wisconsinites and their friends, family, and neighbors, have experienced the tragedies of harmful use of stimulants and opioids first hand,” Evers said. “It tears apart families, impacts our kids and has affected every Wisconsin community in one way or another. I am glad we are able to get these critical funds out the door to provide treatment and hope for so many.”
Kathi Cauley, director of Jefferson County Human Services, said her department was awarded these funds to meet the continued high need for opioid use disorder services here.
"We will use this money to fund an outpatient clinic psychotherapist position," Cauley said. "The person in the position has specialized training in the assessment and treatment of opioid use disorder. The funds will cover the cost of medication-assisted treatment doses such as vivitrol and suboxone for those uninsured or underinsured and for the costs of the health department administering the vivitrol injections. We will also use these funds for residential treatment and detoxification services for opiate use."
Cauley said human services staff members in Jefferson County continue to see a high number of people impacted by opioids and there is an increase in methamphetamine use.
"People really suffer and are miserable as result of these addictions," she said. "Unfortunately, this sometimes results in desperation and criminal behavior. These funds will increase access to treatment and help make people's lives and our community better. We are very grateful for the funds and the services that they provide."
“The problem use of opioids and stimulants is an epidemic in Wisconsin,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “These grant awards enable our county and tribal partners to expand access to help those who need it most, giving them hope and healing, as we continue our collective work to build healthy communities.”
The grant awards are based on the level of need for treatment services in the county or tribe and the types of treatment services to be provided by each county or tribe.
Milwaukee County will receive $1,548,462, while Dane County is slated to get $348,125. Dodge County is not on the list of those to receive funding.
All counties and tribes were invited to apply for funding to support unmet treatment needs in their communities through September 29, 2021.
According to a media release from the state, all of the grant recipients are connecting people struggling with opioids to medication-assisted treatment. Medication-assisted treatment involves one of the three Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder — buprenorphine products, methadone, and naltrexone — as well as therapy and other supports. Research shows medication-assisted treatment is the most effective way to treat opioid use disorder.
Thirteen of the grant recipients also are connecting people struggling with stimulants to services that have shown strong evidence of reducing stimulant use, including cognitive behavioral therapy and a treatment practice known as the Matrix Model.
More than 2,100 people are expected to receive treatment services as a result of these grant awards.
The awards are funded by Wisconsin’s share of the State Opioid Response Grant Program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to providing funding for unmet treatment needs, Wisconsin’s State Opioid Response Grant Program includes investments in prevention activities, harm reduction strategies, other efforts to expand access to treatment services and recovery support services.
For information on treatment services for harmful substance use in the Dodge and Jefferson County areass, connect with the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline by calling 211 or visiting addictionhelpwi.org.
