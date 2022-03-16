Colker to run as Dodge County sheriff candidate

Mark Colker, 48, of Waupun will run as a Republican for the Dodge County sheriff’s position.
The primary election for the Dodge County sheriff’s race is scheduled for Aug. 9 and the general election is Nov. 8.
It is unknown whether current Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt will run again for the position.
When asked Monday, Schmidt said, “I have announced nothing.”
Colker began his career in law enforcement after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps; and following 24 years in law enforcement, he decided to run for the sheriff’s position.
“I want to be the Dodge County sheriff because I have a strong desire to serve in the community in which I live,” he said.
Colker and his wife, Andi, lived in Dodge County for 21 years. The couple have five children.
“I like all the small communities in Dodge County and all they have to offer its citizens,” he said. “So much of our country has lost the down-home feel, the small-town relationships and the networking to maintain a great place to live, work and play.”
If elected, he vowed to continue the relationships in Dodge County’s small communities.
“I have a wealth of knowledge in a variety of areas in law enforcement,” he said. “I want to take the knowledge and experience that I have gained over the years to improve the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.”
Colker also pledged to work 16 hours a month alongside the staff in all divisions of the sheriff’s office.
“This will allow me to stay in touch with the employees and know the challenges they face in their day-to-day job duties,” he said.
