After 70 years of moving her fingers over 88 piano keys and 122 organ keys, not to mention operating 22 foot pedals, Carol Erickson has turned in her keys.
She performed for more than 500 funerals and 200 weddings. The Watertown musician officially retired as organist at Christ United Methodist Church on Dec. 26. She completed her 70th year of performing on the ivory keys at the Christmas Eve worship service.
In 1951, at the ripe age of 12, she played her first church service, which was also Christmas Eve, in her home church in Chippewa Falls. She had performed preludes and postlude worship service music prior to her debut on one of the most sacred days of the year. But the regular pianist, who was 82-year-old, was not available and the pastor asked for someone to step forward, and Erickson spoke up from the back of the room.
Carol is stepping down, also at the age of 82.
“My mother read ‘When a child turns 8 years old, they should have he opportunity to play the piano,’” Carol said. Her father got a piano from a friend who was discarding the musical instrument. “It didn’t have a bench, but a stool,” Carol recalled. “When I spun, it squeaked and that was fun.”
But she hated practicing. She got a lot of encouragement from her mother, who had no musical background. In fact, her mother would do her only-child’s chores around the house, just to get her to practice.
After about a year, Carol said she mastered playing the piano with both hands. But she told her mother if she plays with two hands she makes twice as many mistakes. Playing those keys did not come natural, Carol said.
To this day, she remembers her father’s words that inspired her to play the piano. She recalled him saying, “’The Lord gave you a talent. We believe the Lord gave you this ability. Use your gift and don’t disappoint the Lord.’
“Those words have been in my heart all my life,” Carol said.
She said one time she was so upset she tore up the music and threw it in a wastebasket. She turned around and all she could remember were the words, “Don’t disappoint the Lord.”
And she hasn’t disappointed him in the past 70 years. In fact, she expanded her piano playing to the organ with the encouragement of a minister.
“Our Methodist church had a monthly friendly hour,” Carol said. It included a meal, program and sing-along of hymns. On one occasion, the organist did not attend. Again, when asked, Carol stepped up and provided the music. Following the sing-along, Carol said the minister asked the 12-year-old, “’Ever think about playing the organ? I noticed you have long legs and big feet. You would be a good organist,’” he told her.
Carol said she was embarrassed by the comment, but it did not deter her from playing the organ. When she asked her parents about learning the organ, they said she would have to use the organ at their church.
“I would ride my bike to the church to play the organ,” she said. “The problem was learning the pedals with my feet.”
Carol said that as she grew-up, she continued to take lessons and play at church services. She said the congregation enjoyed her music. “I played hymns faster than the previous organist,” she added.
Following her graduation in 1961 from what was known as a state college in Eau Claire with a degree in elementary music, Carol taught elementary music in Rice Lake for four years. “After moving to Rice Lake, I played in a Lutheran church for two years, then a Methodist church where I directed the choir and played organ for two years.”
For a change, she moved to Watertown in 1965. She taught elementary music at Douglas, Lincoln and Lebanon schools for two years. She changed career and became a secretary at Riverside Middle School, where she worked for 37 years before retiring in 2004.
During those years, she taught piano lessons at her home three days a week. She averaged about 10 students a week. Carol said she has no idea how many students she taught, as some would last a couple of years and others would stay on through high school.
“One of my greatest enjoyments was accompanying high school students for solo ensemble contests, senior recitals and college scholarship auditions,” Carol said.
“A gift isn’t a gift until it is given away,” she said.
She was an occasional guest organist in Watertown in 1965, was organist at Watertown’s Christian Science Church in 1966, before becoming organist at Christ United Methodist Church from 1967 to 2021. “That’s many years sitting on a hard organ bench with no back rest,” she wrote in her resignation letter.
She served as accompanist for church choirs, public school choruses, Watertown Male Chorus, Euterpe Music Club chorus, Watertown Players and an Elvis impersonator. She volunteered sing-along music at Marquardt Manor, Riverwood Assisted Living and Heritage Homes.
The pianist has no favorite song, but enjoys hymns.
Her love of music was passed along to her daughter, Eryn Durlam who plays violin, flute/piccolo and piano. Her two grandchildren followed suit; one plays trumpet and the other is a precussionist.
“She (Durlam) is now the organist at a Lutheran church in Grafton. She practiced and it came easy for her.” Her husband is the choral director at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Carol’s late husband, Harry of Lebanon, was also musically inclined. In 1927, when Harry was a senior at Kansas State University, he composed the school’s fight song, “Wildcat Victory.”
Carol and her good friend, Joyce Hughes are known as the “Hughson Duo.” Hughes is the director of the church choir, which Carol accompanied over the years. They are also both members of the Eutrepe Music Club, a musical organization in the city. “We are serious music people and we like to have fun,” Carol said.
This past Christmas, Carol played her last carols. The statement is from a poem about the name Carol and the reference to Christmas songs that she read when she was about 10 years old. She said she was always curious of what her parents would have called her if she was a boy.
“I feel blessed to have been able to use my musical abilities to serve the congregation and the Watertown community,” Carol wrote in her letter. “Most of all, I am forever grateful to the good Lord for his gift of music to me.”
