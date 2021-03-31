JEFFERSON — April is nationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month, with worldwide recognition for 2021 being Friday, April 2 and St. Coletta is ready to help those dealing with Autism.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control, 5.4 million adults and 1 in 54 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder.
“St. Coletta of Wisconsin’s Autism Committee is dedicated to providing awareness and information to the community at large to assist people in understanding autism and in finding resources,” a media release from St. Coletta stated.
Individuals and families may access autism resources such as statistics, facts about autism, helpful apps and links to autism-friendly entertainment, books, dentists, physicians and more at www.stcolettawi.org/autism-awareness-resources.
“Another excellent resource is to attend an Empower U group hosted by St. Coletta,” the media release stated. “This is a community group that provides information and support. People who would like more information about autism, have a loved one, or is experiencing autism themselves, this group aims to discuss topics that are identified areas that families would like to bring in focus.”
The Empower U group is extending an invitation for those interested to join in and see what it is all about.
The next meeting will be held via Zoom, for health and safety reasons, on April 22 at 5 p.m. Social interactions will be the topic of discussion so, persons who would like to attend and receive Zoom contact information, scan contact Jen Wolf at jlwolf@stcolettawi.org by April 15.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin, (serving Northern Illinois, Brookfield, Jefferson and Waukesha, provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out their mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
Persons interested in learning more about St. Coletta of Wisconsin, can contact Robin Baker, vice president at 920-674-8331, rbaker@stcolettawi.org or visit the website at www.stcolettawi.org.
