The local electorate has numerous choices on today’s Republican primary ballot for the 37th Assembly District.
Seeking to replace Watertown’s John Jagler in the position in the primary election are William Penterman, of Columbus; Nathan Pollnow, Reeseville; Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville and Jenifer Quimby, of Waterloo, as well as Nick Krueger, Cathy Houchin, Steve Kauffeld and Jennifer Meinhardt, all of Watertown.
Jagler was elected in April to the state senate.
The special election is scheduled for July 13 and the Democratic candidate is Pete Adams of Columbus.
An independent candidate is Stephen W. Ratzlaff of DeForest.
The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.