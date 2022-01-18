So when did high school principals morph into fun guys?
This writer is old enough to recall the days when the high school principal — a man to be feared — would call a student into the office, give him or her a detention and perhaps, worst of all, notify their parents of some minor transgression that would then be entered into their "permanent record."
New Watertown High School Principal Josh Kerr conducts his educational and disciplinarian tasks professionally at Watertown High School, but doesn't seem to be viewed by the student body as some fuddy-duddy who is out to run the place like a gulag.
Kerr, originally from Michigan, but also with a youthful background in Bloomington, Indiana, is an energetic, younger principal at the age of 37.
He completed his college undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a degree in social studies education. He also earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, as well as educational leadership and policy analysis.
"This is my first year as high school principal and it’s hard to believe we are almost halfway through the school year," Kerr said. "I can’t give enough credit to my assistant, Katie Pirkel, for all of the work she does behind the scenes to make this a great transition to the principalship."
Kerr said he is honored to serve as WHS principal and feels extremely fortunate to work with a dedicated staff.
"My favorite part is interacting with students, staff and community members on a daily basis around a wide variety of topics," he said. "There are so many great things going on at WHS and to be a part of that makes coming to work exciting every day."
In his 10 Questions segment with the Daily Times, Kerr's love of good music, entertainment and food came out, and he offered insights into his fondness for the outdoors — as well as family and friends — which include his wife and two children.
1. If you weren’t in your current job, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living?
"If I wasn’t working in a school, I would be off in the woods making a living as a DNR officer, lumberjack, or fishing or hunting guide."
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
That is a tough one! My all-time favorite show is probably 'Mad Men.' The show is brilliant on so many levels and is also a great story. 'MeatEater' with Steven Rinella is one of my favorites, because I love the outdoors and the show highlights unbelievable locations paired with once-in-a-lifetime hunting expeditions. 'Cobra Kai' is a recent favorite — the throwback to the 90s and the 'Karate Kid' brings back plenty of nostalgia."
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
The three original 'Star Wars' movies are probably still my all-time favorites! The story never gets old and all of the recent reboots — 'The Mandalorian,' 'Clone Wars,' etc., make the original movies even better."
4. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why?
"Bob Marley is an all-time favorite, because I love reggae music. I am also a big fan of the bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, because they put on a fantastic live show. Lin-Manuel Miranda has done some great, really cool projects over the last few years as well."
5. What are your favorite sports?
"I pretty much love all sports, but my favorites are soccer, basketball and wrestling."
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
"I would most like to meet Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Theodore Roosevelt. All three were able to overcome seemingly insurmountable adversity and make the world a better place as a result of their leadership."
7. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
"My family has a place up north near Hayward that is a great location to fish, hunt and relax, whenever we can sneak away for a weekend. My wife and I went to Thailand for our honeymoon and we loved the geography, food, and culture!"
8. How do you think you have changed from the age of 21 to now?
Certainly not as athletic! I am fortunate to have great people in my life both personally and professionally. They have taught me to strive to be more thoughtful, patient and keep perspective. I think, overall, I continue to learn that being flexible and seeking to understand are huge assets in navigating most situations."
9. What outdoor activities do you enjoy?
"During the warm weather months, I love archery, fishing, hunting, biking, kayaking and hiking with my family. In the winter I love to snowshoe and go ice fishing with my kids."
10. What are some of your favorite foods?
"Chicken tikka masala, all Mexican cuisine and barbecue are my favorites. I love spicy food and consider myself a hot sauce aficionado."
