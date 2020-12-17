JUNEAU — In a cost-savings venture, the medical director and assistant administrator positions are being dropped at Clearview Long Term Care and Rehabilitation of Dodge County.
Clearview Administrator Ed Somers told county supervisors Tuesday the move would decrease wages and benefits by $277,812, with contracted services increasing by $863. He said their health insurance premiums would also decrease by $6,682. Somers said the total savings would amount to $283,631.
“The retirement of our assistant administrator was announced in September so we had the opportunity with the individual leaving to look at reorganizing some of the duties to create two other positions,” he said.
The two new positions are activities director and in-service coordinator, Somers said.
“The in-service coordinator will be in charge of our certified nursing assistant training so we can increase and retain our certified nursing staff at Clearview,” he said.
Somers said the duties of the activities director are meshed together with those of the social services director, which is a detriment to the activities that are provided to the Clearview residents.
He said the part-time physicians were employees and those positions were eliminated. Somers said the nurse practitioner, who assisted them, was contracted.
“They were our employees, however, Clearview did not have the ability to bill Medicare for their physician services and Clearview had to bear all the costs,” he said.
Somers said the total cost was $398,095 each year.
He said Clearview now has a contracted medical director with two nurse practitioners, who assist her.
“We are now contracting for a medical director, who also serves the dual role of medical director, and residents’ primary care physician,” Somers said. “Clearview will pay $30,000 annually for medical director services. The contracted medical director is part of SSM Health and has the ability to bill Medicare for physician services and Clearview will no longer have to bear that cost.
“Our new medical director, along with her nurse practitioners, bring extensive knowledge and experience and we are excited to have them on board,” he said. “They also have the resources of a large, respected local health care system, which will improve the services provided to our residents.”
