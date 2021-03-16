Even in a pandemic, there can be shreds of normalcy and fun, and one of them — in a somewhat unique guise in 2021 — will be Watertown High School’s junior prom.
Actually, enough time has passed that it’s not the “junior prom” anymore. It’s a prom for seniors, or students who were juniors last year and missed out on their gala, due to its cancellation under COVID-19 restrictions.
So there will be a prom at the high school June 11, but Principal William Loss said the event, as it has been presented in all its glory and social interaction in the past, is not an option in 2021.
“It’s not practical to have 600 students in the commons,” Loss said, adding there has been considerable discussion on options among all parties concerned, from administration to pupils.
At one point, a group not affiliated with the Watertown Unified School District had even planned a prom at Milford Hills in the event the school district could not find a comfortable way to present one itself. The Milford Hills event, however, will not be necessary.
“We said, ‘What about holding the event outdoors?’” Loss said of the WUSD prom. “But April 17 outdoors? It could be 32 degrees. So we looked at an alternate date.”
Loss said district leaders decided they wanted to hold the prom after the school year was over to avoid possible problems from Mother Nature, COVID-19-related health concerns that could affect the spring semester and to ensure the event was not a distraction to students who will be taking tests.
“We decided it will be on June 11, outdoors, in the Peace Garden,” the principal said. “This way, the kids won’t miss any school, or exams.”
A large tent — an open-air facility — will be used as event headquarters and entertainment, according to Loss, will likely be a DJ.
A starting time of the June event has yet to be determined, but will likely be known after spring break. Loss said he is in the planning process for the celebration with Watertown High School English teacher and longtime prom advisor Pam Suski.
This year’s senior prom is the 25th prom that Suski has helped organize during her tenure at Watertown High School and she said this one will be a special celebration that will offer some fun in a challenging year.
“The students have all lost so much, so it is important to provide this rite-of-passage event to the seniors, giving them more positive memories before they leave WHS,” Suski said. “I have just started the planning process, so more details will emerge in the coming weeks. I’ve never organized an outdoor prom, but I am excited for the opportunity.”
Historically, the Watertown High School prom is for juniors. This year, to make it up to last year’s juniors, now seniors, the event is, in effect, a senior prom. Seniors will be able to attend, each with a guest, if they so choose. Guests may be juniors. Grades 9-11 are welcome, if invited.
Loss said this year’s juniors will have to wait until next year for their own prom.
“We thought the senior class should be surveyed about the potential for a prom, so we did. We are confident we will have 150 to 200 kids, certainly, who will attend,” Loss said.
A post-prom is being planned for the school’s field house, so the evening, Loss said, will be a sort of “indoor/outdoor affair,” in which population density will be minimized.
“Watertown being in Phase 3 makes us pleased to have the opportunity to offer things like this again to the kids,” Loss said. “We are excited to be able to provide this opportunity for students. This is a big event in a student’s life in school and we want to make everyone’s high school experience as memorable as possible. We want students in this pandemic to have as much normalcy as possible in what has been a challenging time. The seniors this year missed so much last year, so we have very little problem with this.”
