Just days after 3 million egg-laying hens were composted in Palmyra due to avian flu, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in Rock County.
This is Wisconsin’s second confirmed case of HPAI in a domestic flock this year.
Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response, according to DATCP.
“Birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease,” DATCP officials said in a media release.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern. HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk. Properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.
DATCP encourages poultry owners to register their premises and practice enhanced biosecurity. Producers are encouraged to move their birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and on weekends.
