The Watertown Main Street Program announced the 2022 edition of the Watertown Gift Tin is on sale.
This year’s souvenir gift tin costs $25 and features 22 local businesses. The tin contains saving cards that offer $10 off a one-time $30 minimum purchase to each of the 22 participating businesses. The new businesses in this year’s tin include Bypass Farm, Downtown Nutrition, Local Waters, the Octagon House Museum and Y’s Way Flooring.
The tins are sold online at watertownmainstreet.org and in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office, 519 E. Main St. The tins are also sold at Bradow Jewelers, 217 E. Main St., Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., 212 E. Main St., and Amado Jr’s, 403 E. Main St. Tins sold online will be available for pick at the chamber/Main Street office.
According to Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, the gift tins are the perfect shop local Christmas present because they include something for everyone. “They make great gifts for family and friends, co-workers, teacher gifts and gifts for employees,” she said.
Lampe said proceeds from the sale of gift tins benefit downtown Watertown beautification projects. “The gift tins are a great fundraiser for the downtown, and drive traffic into our local businesses, which is incredibly important right now,” she said. “The 2022 gift tins will not expire until Dec. 31, 2022, and I have enjoyed using the coupons from my 2021 gift tin at many businesses throughout this past year.”
Businesses participating in the 2022 gift tin include Amado Jr.’s, Bradow Jewelers, Breathe Salt & Sauna, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Bypass Farm, Domani Salon & Spa, Downtown Nutrition, Draeger’s Floral, Facilitated Healing, Far Horizons Imports, Glenn’s Market & Catering, Hometown Pharmacy, Literatus & Co., Local Waters, Main Street Cafe, Octagon House Museum, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, The Chic Boutique, The Closet Hanger, The Health Nut, Towne Cinema, and Y’s Way Flooring.
