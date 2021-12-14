The Educational Foundation of Watertown Inc. has been issuing grants to teachers, both public and private, in the Watertown Unified School District area for several years.
The Educational Foundation of Watertown has a broad mission statement but the focus has been, and will remain in the foreseeable future, the giving of grants to individual teachers to help them acquire tools that might not be available through other avenues. Our commitment is to the teachers and classrooms of the Watertown area.
Teachers of all public and private schools were given grant application information in late August. Fifty-five grants totaling over $33,000 were awarded. The list of grant recipients include:
Alexandra Agar-Pratt (Riverside Middle School) technology tools; Emma Anderson (Calvary Baptist Christian School) whiteboards and markers; Julie Anderson (Watertown Catholic Schools) gross motor skills equipment; Bethany Babinec (St. John’s Lutheran School) math and STEM activities; Kelly Beltz (Watertown Catholic Schools) puzzles; Alicia Bishop (Riverside Middle School) books; Brenda Boettcher (Watertown Catholic Schools) computer mice; Erin Braunschweig (Riverside Middle School) books; Bryan Bremberger (Riverside Middle School) technology tools; Shelly Buecker (Faith Lutheran School) cart equipment and supplies; Sr. Julie Dermody (Watertown Catholic Schools) chromebooks; Erica Eggert (Riverside Middle School) novels; Tammy Foerster/Danielle Colden (Riverside Middle School) set-up materials for Panther Den; Ross Foley (Riverside Middle School) 3D printer; Tina Garcia (Schurz Elementary School) book sets/ resources; Janet Garrison (Calvary Baptist Christian School) magna-tiles; Kollen Gibbons/Laurie Zwieg (Watertown High School) flexible seating; Stephannie Gilberg Crane (Watertown High School) books; Leah Gillespie (St. Paul’s Lutheran School) Apple iPads; Kristen Grender (Schurz Elementary School) outdoor music station; Janet Hathaway (St. John’s Lutheran School) tracing light box; Megan Haynes (Calvary Baptist Christian School) sensory break tools; Stacie Heier (Douglas Elementary School) mindfulness materials; Elizabeth Holmes (Watertown Catholic Schools) chromebooks; Sharon Jahnke (Watertown Catholic Schools) books; Angie Johnson (Webster Elementary School) combination locks; Jeanne Kionka (St. Paul’s Lutheran School) chromebooks; Lauren Leahy (Watertown High School) two aerogardens; Catherine Lemminger (Watertown Catholic Schools) digital tools; Randy Mensching (Watetown Luther Prep) online resources to practice and diagnose math skills; Jennifer Meyers (Webster Elementary School) books; Kathy Miers (Webster Elementary School) books for book club; Ralph Mitchell (Watertown Catholic Schools) laptop; Amy Grotenhuis Moulton (Riverside Middle School) Olympic style rubber bumper plates; Matthew Neumann (Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School) Sphero Bot; Erin Nottling (Watertown Luther Prep) Spanish materials; Martin Pagel (Watertown Luther Prep) novels; Keely Prekop (Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School) outside play equipment; Alicia Richards (Calvary Baptist Christian School) Apple iPads; Julie Robinson (Watertown Catholic Schools) fine motor manipulatives; Jillian Rozanske/Mackenzie Skumatz/Amanda Hoopes/Ann Baxter (Douglas Elemenetary School) decodable books; Jan Schadt (Good Shepherd Lutheran School) C-Pen reading pens; Laura Schultz (Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School) coin abacus-counting; Lori Sellnow (Webster Elementary School) book bags; Mackenzie Skumatz (Douglas Elementary School) flexible seating options; Wendy Jo Smedema (Watertown Catholic Schools) Apple iPads; Laura Stangl (Trinity-St. Luke’s Lutheran School) boomwhackers; Courtney Stark (Douglas Elementary School) sensory table and mat; Jessica Trexler (St. Paul’s Lutheran School) manipulatives for math concepts; Julia Wackt (Good Shepherd Lutheran School) books; Eddie Washetas (Riverside Middle School) project based learning/STEAM activities; Jenna Wendt (Douglas Elementary School) Literacy Speaks!; Sheril Wetzel (Calvary Baptist Christian School) chromebooks; Sue Will (Riverside Middle School) stools for learning table; and Jana Zimmerman (Watertown High School) chromebooks.
For giving opportunities and grant information, visit the website edfoundationwttnwi.org or visit the Facebook Fan Page. Donations can be made to Educational Foundation of Watertown, PO Box 243, Watertown 53094.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.