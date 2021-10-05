SULLIVAN - St Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold its annual turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.

The church, located at W856 Highway 18 on the corner of Highway 18 and Highway F in Sullivan, holds the meal every year as its annual parish fundraiser.

The dinner will include turkey, real mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, homemade coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish, rolls, beverage and dessert.

The meal costs $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 eat for free.

Carry-outs are available for $12 per plate.

Meanwhile, a “country store” on site will be selling locally grown squash, pumpkins, apples, cranberry relish and craft items.

Homemade baked goods will also be available at the event, held at the church.

All are welcome.

