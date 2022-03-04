Lifeguarding class — Participants must be age 15 by the completion of this class. Required class dates and times are March 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday, March 28 through April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department.
Winter break family bingo — Each participant will receive one Bingo packet. Participants may play 10 rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each Bingo round. Event is March 29 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by March 28 at noon.
Cardio kickboxing — Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. Thursday mornings, March 17, 24, April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., or Wednesday evenings, March 16, 23, April 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center. Fee is $30 for city residents or $45 for non-city residents. Drop-ins (fee of $10) are allowed for the Thursday morning class only. Registration in advance is required for the Wednesday evening class, and is strongly recommended for the Thursday morning class.
Community fitness challenge — Wisconsin communities have joined the competition to conquer the most minutes of any activity during March 1 to 31. Residents of each town will participate as one team to win, although the city recommends having a personal goal of 200 minutes a week. Submit minutes every Monday morning by 10 a.m. to be counted in the weekly totals by submitting to http://bit.ly/BeActiveMinutes. All participants will receive a t-shirt and the most active community will win a trophy. Cost is $10 per person.
Rock painting – Participants in this program will use acrylic paint and paint pens to design painted rocks. They will learn how to create animals, patterns, or just about anything. Rocks can be kept, shared with friends or hidden in the community. This takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on March 21 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and is open to participants ages 10 and older. Fee is $20.
Interval Fusion — Interval Fusion by parent company Jazzercise will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Tuesdays, March 8 to April 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. Fee is $40 for city resident or $60 for non-city resident.
Youth baseball/girls fast pitch softball registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5 to 14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fastpitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration deadline is April 4.
Spring youth soccer (4K-Grade 8) — Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Saturday, April 23. Registration deadline is March 21 for Youth Soccer and April 11 for 4K Soccer.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
