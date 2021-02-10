The City of Watertown is starting to look at a new fire station, but first a needs assessment must be completed, Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld said.
The City of Watertown will begin Friday to seek proposals from architectural and engineering firms to secure consulting services to perform space needs analysis, site analyses, schematic design and real estate services for a new fire station.
Biefeld said the current station will be replaced.
“Our current fire department is coming up on 60 years old,” Biefeld said. “We had to do something.”
Biefeld said the current fire department was built in 1964 with room for five emergency vehicles, but it now houses 13 vehicles, including four ambulances and two tenders, which are large, water-carrying capacity motor vehicles whose function is to provide water for firefighting in areas not serviced by a municipal water supply.
“Since 1964, a lot has changed in the fire service,” Biefeld said. “We weren’t thinking of EMS back then.”
Biefeld said the City of Watertown began its emergency medical services in 1975. He also said there is also some fire apparatus in different areas.
He said the needs assessment study will help fire and city officials decide where to place the new station and how much space it will require for it.
“This is one step in a very long process,” Biefeld said.
