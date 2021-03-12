A candidate forum Wednesday evening in Watertown revealed the diverse collection of personalities that will be on the ballot for the Watertown Unified School District Board April 6.
The gamut runs from the no-nonsense, all-business approach of incumbent Fred Jandt and newcomer David Schroeder, to the more warm and approachable persona of former teacher Tina Johnson.
All nine of the candidates made competent showings of their different mindsets on how the Watertown School District should be run through the end of the pandeminc, then beyond.
When they go to the polls in April, voters should select not more than five candidates on the general election ballot.
Three of the five seats carry three-year terms and two carry one-year terms. The top three voter-getters on April 6 will serve the three-year terms, and the fourth and fifth vote-getters will serve the one-year terms.
Candidates are Incumbent board President Tony Arnett, along with other incumbents Adam Bainbridge, Jandt and David Smith. New candidates are Johnson, Katie Najarian, William Runke, Schroeder and Craig Wortman.
All nine participated remotely in the candidate forum on Zoom that lasted approximately 90 minutes and was sponsored by the American Association of University Women and Watertown TV.
Panel members were asked what they view as the biggest challenges facing the district.
Bainbridge replied that he thinks that generally recovering from the pandemic will be the toughest thing.
“There’s really nothing else,” he said, adding that the district must find a way to close the achievement gap the COVID-19 crisis has caused among students.
Jandt said, at the end of the day, it’s going to be the budget. He said he worries that, when conditions of a recent school district referendum end, the district will have to look at how to deal with a deficit that will impact not just the district, but the community as a whole.
Johnson said that, with challenges, come opportunities. She said the board must support teachers and staff, and give educators the tools they need. She said there must be an emphasis on embracing technology and to do all this while remaining within the budget.
Najarian suffered from audio connection problems throughout the electronic forum, but said she believed closing the achievement gaps caused by the pandemic, that already separate students at every level, must be addressed and that test scores should be closely monitored to make sure students are improving.
According to Runke, bringing students back after the pandemic and returning them to the normal swing of things is going to be difficult, because he does not want to see any left behind. He also said the district must be strengthened through it being made more attractive to outside enrollment.
Schroeder said the mission of teachers must be supported through financing and the budget, so the focus is, ultimately, the student.
“We don’t want to leave anybody behind,” he said.
Smith said the “big elephant in the room” in the near future will be the district budget.
He said the district needs to have a shift in attitude that allows it to become more growth-oriented. He also urged more economic development in the city and the making of the school district into a destination for students from outside the area.
According to Wortman, the district’s budget will be the big challenge, but stressed there is also a “literacy crisis” in Watertown that will need to be addressed.
Arnett, currently the board’s president, said the big challenge will be academic achievement. He said even before the pandemic, academic achievement was a concern. Seeing achievement grow will cost money, he said.
The candidates were asked what the role of a board member is and how they see themselves in that position.
Johnson said she wants to look at the issues and see how they affect the community as whole. She said she is a great listener and works well with others. She said the district should trust the people it has in place on its staff and when needed, call in experts on matters that are too big to handle locally.
Najarian said she wants to increase overall enrollment and make educated decisions while spending wisely. She said she will always keep the greater community in mind while working on the board.
Runke wants to be a leader and a spokesperson as he finds solutions to problems in the district. He said the district should, “sell its attributes” and be fiscally responsible. He said he feels he is a strong leader.
Schroeder said he doesn’t have an ego or an agenda in seeking a position on the board, but wants to challenge others on the panel, so that the district, overall, can benefit by being the best it can be. He said he is a believer in following strategic plans and enjoys being around a group that makes well-informed decisions.
Smith said, if elected, he won’t forget that the board is there to represent voters. He said he might be an individual voice, but represents all. He said he wants to offer vision and direction, while holding the administration accountable for its actions.
Wortman said he views himself on the board working as a teammate.
“We need to make prudent use of taxpayer resources,” he said, adding that ego and politics have no place in teaching students. He said he believes in transparency, communication and would be approachable if elected.
Arnett said nothing is more important than the local control of public schools. He said he also believes that his service on the board is not just to the district, but the community as a whole.
Bainbridge acknowledged that the district has talent in its administration, teachers and staff, and he sees himself as a guide, leader and “tool for their goals and success.” He said he offers leadership, a good attitude toward teamwork and is not an adversarial person.
Jandt said the board serves a diverse audience, including voters, the community, district staff, administration and students. He said board members need to listen to all people and make the best decisions for everyone. He said one of the board’s primary obligations is to listen to the community as a whole, make the right decisions, then let the administration and teachers do their jobs.
