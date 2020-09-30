JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved an early graduation request Monday for a student who has completed all of the credit requirements to graduate and who has been accepted for admission next semester to Waukesha Community Technical College.
Following that action, the board approved several items in their second readings without further discussion.
These included the revised 2020-21 employee handbook, the position description for a new health aide to serve districtwide, and updates to the district’s policy on use of seclusion and physical restraints.
The board also voted to recognize National School Lunch Week, which is set Oct. 12-16.
Board member Terri Wenkman said that this year more than any other, the district’s food service staff has really gone above and beyond expectations to serve all students and all families during the pandemic.
“They really had to adapt and change and move their whole model in the spring, then again in the summer and again in the fall,” Wenkman said.
Donna Bente, school board president, said that the student nutrition department had to step well outside its regular role to serve students, staff and families during this time.
That meant innovating on the fly in terms of ordering supplies, establishing new delivery systems, adapting to new packaging and distribution methods and taking extreme measures to assure that families got what they needed while staying as safe as possible.
