Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Thursday at 3:55 a.m. to the 200 block of East Leonard Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Thursday at 8:59 a.m. to the 1300 block of Windsor Court for a female.

— Thursday at 4:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Kiewert Street for a male.

— Friday at at 6:12 a.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Street for a female.

— Friday at 10:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Memorial Drive for a male.

— Friday at 11:19 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

— Friday at 11:24 p.m. to the 200 block of North Church Street for a male.

— Saturday at 2:12 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Saturday at 9:10 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a male.

— Saturday at 9:21 a.m. to the W4300 block of Highway CE, but the call was canceled enroute.

— Saturday at 12:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

— Saturday at 10:23 p.m. to the 200 block of North Fifth Street for a male.

— Sunday at 4:31 a.m. to the 800 block of North Second Street for male.

— Sunday at 6:58 a.m. to the 200 block of Summit Avenue for male.

— Sunday at 8:01 a.m. to the intersection of Montgomery and Lafayette streets for a motor vehicle crash with no treatment and no transport.

— Sunday at 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of North Montgomery Street for a male.

— Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to the 100 block of Fremont Street for a female.

— Sunday at 11:37 p.m. to the 800 block of West Division Street for a female.

— Sunday at 11:54 p.m. to the intersection of Milford and Bernard streets for a motor vehicle collision with no treatment or transport.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:

— Sunday at 6:29 p.m. to the 1400 block of Schumann Drive for a fire alarm.

