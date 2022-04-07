Proposed bar raises concern

A proposed bar across from Glenn’s Market and Catering has some nearby residents concerned about the potential for noise and reckless behavior.
The bar, which was formally known as Cherry Bomb Beer and Burgers, would be located at 715 W. Main St.
A public hearing was held at a Watertown Common Council Monday to gather input on whether the owners, Candice and Robert Grams, could exceed its current operating hours past 11 p.m.
Tim Meinhardt of 114 S. Monroe St. said his property backs up against the bar.
“Our neighborhood is a family neighborhood,” he said. “I would prefer the regular operating hours be adhered to at this time.”
Brad Hayes of Hayes Family Auto, 731 W. Main St., said his biggest concern is parking for the bar’s patrons.
“Everybody will park for this tavern on Main Street,” he said. “I prefer no parking on Main Street.”
He said he didn’t want to lose any visibility to his business by cars parked in front of the bar.
He said most businesses along Main Street have their own parking lots. He didn’t understand how someone could enter into a new business venture without having a parking lot. He said the Grams do have ample land to create a parking lot there.
Hayes also mentioned two police reports associated with the bar’s property where a car was perched on a retaining wall and needed to be towed away and long, deep tire marks made in his business’ parking lot the day after it was paved.
“When the bar was closed we’ve had no issue, but now, we’re going to have issues. We have between $300,000 to $400,000 worth of inventory at that location that we have improved,” he said. “We have added a nice green space there and now, we’re going to have bar patrons that have been drinking doing U-turns in our parking lot. So we would have to chose between shutting down our parking lot or allowing our guests, which we advertise and spend a lot of money (for), to drive in there, get out of their cars and look around. Those are my primary concerns. To shut down a place that wants to serve a pizza, a Miller Lite and a glass of wine — maybe that’s a different story. They close at 8 or 9 at night. There are plenty of places to go to taverns. I don’t think we’re lacking that in our city.”
Robert Grams, who’s owned the business for 15 years, said he has been leasing the property out because he is working out of the state. He said there is parking behind the building for at least 15 cars.
“We plan on expanding the parking a few feet over, which will probably give us room for 20 (cars),” he said. “From what I understand, most people park in the back and use minimal parking on Main Street.”
He said as for the U-turn issue, he uses Glenn’s Market because it has the space to do so.
“I don’t know where (patrons) turn around in a car dealership,” Grams said. “We do have parking in the back.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the comments will go back to the city’s plan commission, which will meet this month.
