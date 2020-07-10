JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of June.
Granted divorces were Jennifer Coombs and Joseph Coombs, Christie Estrada and Paulo Estrada, Amanda Gould and Cody Gould, Peggy Knebel and Daniel Knebel, Brandi Koelsch and Robert Koelsch, James Martin and Rachael Martin, Cheryl Miller and Thomas Miller, Shelly Mueller and Jay Mueller, Jennifer Orr and Joshua Orr, Jessica Passig and Michael Passig, Jennie Piekakrski and Craig Piekarski, Aubrey Pinto and Krystle Pinto, Ashleigh Ryan and Gregory Ryan, Timothy Scales and Melissa Scales, Tobie Schutz and Michael Schutz, Chase Schwartzmiller and Andrea Schwartzmiller, Keith Smart Sr. and Peggy Smart, Matthew St. John and Ashlie St. John, Tom Stommel and Melissa Stommel, Christopher Warnecke and Kristin Warnecke, and Sara Zuhlke and Joshua Zuhlke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.