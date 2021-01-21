JEFFERSON — It looks as if nights in downtown Jefferson will be brighter and more colorful starting in late 2021.
City officials on Tuesday came to the consensus that it would be good for the city’s downtown image to equip the Milwaukee Street Walking Bridge — already an iconic city structure over the Rock River — with colored, programmable LED lights. The decorative lighting would be a small-scale version of the lights that now adorn the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.
“There’s support for this in the community,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann told the Jefferson Common Council Tuesday night, adding Jefferson Utilities has already pledged $12,000 to what he said will, ideally, be a $100,000 project.
Oppermann encouraged individuals and organizations to contribute to the undertaking and the city is planning on establishing an account at a local financial institution to facilitate the process.
Oppermann said a commercial lighting designer has agreed to help the city through the design phase. Bids would then be put out for installation of the lights.
The project has been in the making for approximately the past two years, according to Alderman Bill Brandel, who was vocal in his support of the idea Tuesday. Alderwoman Peg Beyer also spoke in support, as did others, and when Oppermann polled the common council on the lighting concept, all said it was a worthwhile project to investigate.
“If we do it right, I’m all for it,” Beyer said.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm for this,” Oppermann said. “We could do red, white and blue lights for the Fourth of July, and for a weekend like this, with the Packers in the playoffs, we could light the bridge green and gold.”
Oppermann said the figure of $100,000 for the lighting project makes sense because that will give the city the look it will want for the bridge. He said, however, if fewer dollars are collected through community contributions and other sources, the project could still move forward.
“It just depends on how nice you want it to be,” Oppermann said, noting the Hoan Bridge lighting cost $1.6 million. “I would say $100,000 is about right, but we would be spending at least $50,000. But we would like to do it right.”
Oppermann also said the city could start with $60,000 in funds with the expectation that the project could be expanded.
“We want to highlight the natural architecture of the bridge,” Oppermann said. “It’s already got some pretty cool lines.”
Oppermann hopes the project can be fully funded and completed in 2021. The design phase could start as early as February.
“The lights would be another reason for people to come downtown and patronize local businesses,” Oppermann said.
