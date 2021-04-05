Editor’s note: This is another installment of 10 Questions, a weekly feature in the Daily Times about people who make a difference in the community, but don’t get the limelight. We would like to feature others in all walks of life in the Watertown area. Send suggestions to news1@wdtimes.com.
Brent Roberts has been a fifth-grade teacher for 20 years at Watertown Catholic School.
Roberts said he always wanted to become a teacher and follow in his grandma’s footsteps, Marguerite Klinger, who taught at St. Henry’s for many years.
Roberts lives in the country with my wife, Tamie, two sons, Dominic and Cameron. They have two dogs, Marvin and Lily and a rabbit named Oreo.
He enjoys working outside in his yard, watching Wisconsin sports and Notre Dame football, and especially anything that involves hunting.
Here are 10 questions field by Roberts:
1. If you weren’t a teacher, what would you most likely be doing with your life? Working with the Department of Natural Resources.
2. What one piece of advice do you give your students?
Fair is each person getting what they need.
3. What one song always puts you in a good mood?
“Fred Bear” by Ted Nugent
4. What is your favorite television series?
“Life Below Zero”
5. What was your favorite childhood toy?
My yellow whiffle ball bat and whiffle ball.
6. Who is one person alive or dead, you would most like to have dinner with?
Lou Holtz
7. Name a skill you wish you had.
The knowledge and ability to fix cars and major household issues.
8. What is the single greatest food in the history of mankind?
Venison
9. What was your first car?
Gray Dodge Omni
10. What do you like best about teaching?
Watching your students grow and succeed in life, and knowing I made a difference to them.
